Members of Congress honor D-Day

As leaders from across the globe meet and remember the sacrifice of the D-Day invasion, leaders here in the United States are adding their voices to the thanks and praise of the greatest generation and their sacrifice.

“I know people that came on those beaches and did what they did and the fear they had but they did it anyway and a lot of their friends were killed but it was the beginning of the end for the Nazis,” said U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio). “And the world was free and it was an incredible time with a great sacrifice for families.”

West Virginia’s U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito, who travelled to Normandy in 2017, said of the invasion, “Today, we celebrate the battle that forever changed the tides of WWII and ultimately changed the course of history.”

Congressman Bill Johnson of Ohio is also remembering those soldiers who stormed the beaches.

Rep. Johnson says, “Over the last 241 years, heroic Americans have protected our freedoms and liberties across the globe by paying the ultimate sacrifice – but nowhere is it more evident than along these coasts of France. Looking at the sea and the cliffs, it is unfathomable to comprehend what was accomplished.”