Monroe Co. Commissioners vote to sell Care Center

As of Tuesday, June 25, Monroe County Care Center and Assisted Living is no longer under the County.

Monroe County Commissioners voted 2-1 to sell the Center to Bryan Casey of Alternative Solutions for $500,000.

Employees at the center had a bittersweet reaction to the transition.

Jessica Price. Admin. Monroe Co. Care Center “It’s not exactly what we were looking for,” said Jessica Price, Administrator of the Monroe Co. Care Center. “We were hoping to continue with the County home under the County. However, [we’re] really excited for this transition. We are excited to save our home, save our jobs and continue taking care of people.”

Monroe Co. Commissioners Tim Price and Carl Davis voted in favor of the sale while Commissioner Mick Schumacher was opposed.