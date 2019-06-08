More than 250 vehicles on display at the 32nd annual Greg Yoho Memorial Car Show

For a few hours, Jefferson Avenue in Moundsville became “motorhead heaven.”

The Marshall County Chamber of Commerce staged the 32nd annual Greg Yoho Memorial Car Show, packing the central business district of Moundsville with 262 classic cars, hot rods and motorcycles.

A pleasant breeze brought out serious “gear heads” and families as well. For many, the car show remains a place to show off and socialize.

“It’s an event that gets people downtown,” said Jim Petit, co-chair of the Greg Yoho Memorial Car Show. “I get a lot of pleasure out of people telling me that they’re seeing others they haven’t seen since last year. They can sit and catch up and talk. And so it’s great for the town, great for the city of Moundsville.”

Pettit adds organizers have dedicated the car show to the memory of Greg Yoho, who passed away from Lou Gehrig Disease, also called ALS.