Police say two female acquaintances left current New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell’s Florida home with more than half a million dollars worth of jewelry.

Hollywood police say Bell returned home from the gym on May 25 to find the women and his jewelry missing. Bell said items in his closet were in disarray.

All of his jewelry was missing, including two gold chains with diamonds, a Rolex watch, and a black panther pendant with black and white diamonds.