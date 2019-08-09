Moundsville daycare looks for fresh start under new ownership

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Last month, a Moundsville daycare was suddenly left in limbo.

Larry Lawson, the owner of its parent company, was arrested in Florida on charges of having sex with a minor.

Lawson had very little to do with the Moundsville daycare business, called ‘The Imagination Station,’ but because of his arrest, it lost its license.



However, a woman who operated the daycare has since re-opened it with a new name, new ownership and a fresh start.

Stella Bryan had to start from scratch.

“It took a lot of work to redo the entire application, have everybody come in and redo the permits and inspections,” said Stella Bryan, owner of the newly revamped PLAYS Child Care Center.

Bryan has two masters degrees in Education and Community Education, but taxes, payroll and workers comp were all new to her.

Nevertheless, Bryan got it all done in 22 days, and reopened on the 23rd day.

Now, it’s called PLAYS Child Care Center with 20 of the 25 children returning.

All of her staff returned as well.

“I am amazed and proud of her,” said Melissa Madison, teacher at PLAYS Child Care Center. “She did an excellent job. She busted her butt getting us back working.”

The daycare is open weekdays 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with children ranging from six-weeks-old through Pre-K.

Once school starts, they’re opening a pre-school on site, with before and after care.

Bryan says she loves the work, and she wasn’t going to let someone else’s problems ruin it.

“We want the parents to have a safe place to bring their children where they feel comfortable knowing while they’re at work, their children are well taken care of,” said Bryan.

PLAYS Child Care Center will host a fundraiser Sunday, October 6.

It’s a designer purse bingo and quilt raffle with doors opening at noon.