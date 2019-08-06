Moundsville Library, Grave Creek Mound take campers to Space

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Moundsville-Marshall County Public Library teamed up with the Grave Creek Mound to host NASA’s mobile STARLAB Planetarium.

This was also part of the library’s summer learning camp.

The Planetarium paired constellations of stars with legends and myths told by Native American tribes.

Historic information about the Apollo 11 mission, moon, milky way and planets in our solar system was also discussed during the show.

Attendees participated in several craft activities relating to the program, such as star finders.

Its a nice educational experience. And something unique. And they were able to incorporate some of the native american legends. Andrea Keller, Cultural Program Coordinator of Grave Creek Mound

I see this as an opportunity to inspire young learners about science, technology, engineering, and math. And maybe, they’ll think about getting a better education in science and maybe, working in the science field in West Virginia in the future.” Josh Revels, Education Outreach Specialist of the NASA Katherine Johnson IV&V Center

The Grave Creek Mound will be holding many other science-related events for the remainder of Summer and Fall.