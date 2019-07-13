Moundsville man arrested on charges of sexually abusing a child

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Moundsville man wanted by police in connection with an investigation involving sexual abuse of a two year old child has been arrested in Marshall County.

Joseph Kohout, 36, is accused of molesting a two year old girl who was the daughter of the friend he was babysitting at the time.

Moundsville Police say they have been attempted to locate Kohout for approximately a month without contact — his residence was equipped with multiple surveillance cameras.

After numerous interviews, US Marshalls along with Moundsville Police located Kohout at the 2000 block of First Street in Moundsville and he was arrested. He’s currently in the Northern Regional Jail.