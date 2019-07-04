Breaking News
Music and patriotism collide for free event at Heritage Port

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra is kicking off its 90th season at Heritage Port Thursday evening, and they’re going to give us life!

Officials from the symphony told 7News, they’re raising the roof for their season starter this July 4.

The symphony will be playing everybody’s favorite patriotic tunes and have some special guests on their lineup.

Gary Mauer, who starred on Broadway as the “Phantom” in the Phantom of the Opera, will hit the stage as a guest performer!

“You’re going to hear some great American tunes, classic broadway, just an all around American evening of music,” Bryan Braunlich, General Manager of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra.

The concert begins at 7:30 and festivities will wrap-up with a fireworks extravaganza at dusk!

The event is FREE to the public.

