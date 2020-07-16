Nearly 60% of Ohio to be under mask mandate as virus spreads

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine orders nearly 60% of Ohioans to wear a mask in public the day after a statewide address pushing the importance of personal responsibility in combating the coronavirus.
The state reported 1,290 daily cases Thursday, with 28 deaths and 115 virus-related hospitalizations.
DeWine says the state “is sliding down a very dangerous path” as the majority of the infections in each of the counties listed as red on the state’s color-coded alert system happened outside of congregate settings and some of it from travel to states like Florida and Arizona.
- Update: Missing 14-year-old boy found in Hampshire County was murdered, police say
- 14 people shot after exchange of gunfire after South Side funeral: police
- Second stimulus check: Latest on individual payments, $600-a-week unemployment bonus
- Mask mandates inconsistent across southern states
- Gov. Justice hosts virtual meeting on returning to school in fall of 2020