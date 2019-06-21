New hope for Koppers employees following plant closing announcement

Almost 50 employees at Koppers, Inc. will be without a job after August 4 once the Follansbee Plant closes its doors.

However, shortly after the announcement, officials from JSW Steel reached out to local government officials about holding a hiring event.

Once those plans began to take shape, as many as six other businesses expressed interest in being part of the event.

It will be held on July 20 at Vito’s 2 restaurant in Follansbee and businesses encourages all Koppers employees to attend.

“I figured it would give both of us an opportunity,” said Derek Miller, Recruiting Supervisor of JWS Steel. “One for us to maybe gain some employment from some qualified candidates. And two, these people, if the plant is closing, it benefits them as well.”

Other businesses taking part in the hiring event include Wheeling Nisshin, Mountain State Carbon, Jupiter Aluminum, Pietro Fiorentine and the Frontier Group of Industries.

