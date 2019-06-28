New idea proposed to fix WV’s medical cannabis program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A new idea is now being proposed to fix West Virginia’s troubled medical marijuana program, which was supposed to go into effect this coming Monday.

Grow your own Marijuana? Well that concept may be coming to West Virginia as a solution to the states troubled Medical Cannabis program. Two years ago, the Legislature and Govenor approved medicinal marijuana to be avalaible July first of this year. That target date will be missed, perhaps by two more years. Some lawmakers say it’s time to let patients grow their own.

“They’ve waited too long,” said Del. Mike Pushkin (D-Kanawha). “And it’s incredibly frustrating for them. I believe next session we should go back in. The Legislature should allow for the patients grow under a certain amount of plants, so they can take care of themselves.”

Banking and business issues bogged down the West Virginia medicial cannabis program, although bills passed in this year’s legislature are designed to fix that. In the meantime, advocates say patients could cultivate their own.

“For low income patients, home-grow is absolutely crucial,” said Williams. “We modeled our legislation after Pennsylvania and dispensary prices are so high in Pennsylvania low-income patients can’t afford to access medicine at all.”

Right now, 33 states and the District of Columbia have approved legal medical cannabis products. Meanwhile, 16 of those states allow patients to grow a limited number of their own marijuana plants.

Opponents say home-grown medical marijuana could create law enforcement problems.