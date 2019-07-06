New mosaic adds more character to downtown Weirton

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Downtown Weirton added to its charm Friday evening with the dedication of a new mosaic depicting the city’s history.

The dedication took place at Cove Commons Park, where the Fiestaware Mosaic is now on display. The mosaic was designed by artist Elaine Klar and is made up of broke Homer Laughlin Fiestaware.

“All together, there were a good amount of people who worked on it and they were so wonderful and they did such a good job and it’s everything I hoped it would be,” said Klar. “It’s perfect.”

The mosaic showcases Weirton’s history, including the community of Holliday’s Cove, Weirton Steel and the incorporation of the City of Weirton in 1947. According to Klar, the mosaic began as a project associated with the 2018 Gate 5 Industrial Art Festival.

Cove Commons Park is located at the intersection of Main Street and Cove Road.