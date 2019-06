WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Children in the Pleasanton and North 24th Street neighborhoods of Wheeling will soon have new playgrounds. Renovation projects begin next week.

City officials have committed to rehabilitate 22 neighborhood playgrounds, 12 of which have already been renovated.

Parks and Recreation director Jesse Mestrovic says the new equipment has been ordered, and contractors will begin once the equipment arrives. Both playgrounds are expected to be completed by Labor Day.