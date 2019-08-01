New study reveals disturbing statistics regarding W.Va. youth

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) — A recent study conducted by WalletHub is suggesting that America’s youth are at great risk of poverty and violence.

In fact, one in nine young Americans are neither working nor attending school.

The Mountain State came in at No. 6 in the states for the most at risk youth.

However, this statistic didn’t come to as a surprise to Ohio County Youth Services System CEO John Moses.

“When they don’t have support, when they don’t have guidance, when they don’t have people that can mentor them, keep them in the middle of the road so to speak, there’s a whole lot of temptation to go in a whole different direction,” said Moses.

Moses suggest the opioid crisis throughout the state as a major contributor to the problem, which has lead to our youth being affected by legal problems, early pregnancies, untreated or undertreated mental health, among others.

Moses has recently started the Youth Mentoring Program to reverse these statistics.

“These kids tend to finish school,” said Moses. “These kids tend to go to college. These kids tend to avoid drug use. So, I think that’s very important.”

YSS is doing their part to combat this problem by providing homeless youth with a roof over their head.

“We’ve applied for a federal grant to take care of homeless youth that are not in the foster care system,” said Moses. “So, if you can imagine a kid 17 or 18 years of age with no place to stay, we put them in shelters. We put a roof over their head.”

However, Moses say involvement from the entire community will be necessary in order to defeat those statistics.

“The schools can’t come up with a solution without help,” said Moses. “Faith based communities who are eager to find some way to get involved can’t be the sole solution. But, getting all of our heads together and all of our willingness to help as a resource could be a great thing.”