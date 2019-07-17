New treatment method looks promising for pancreatic cancer patients

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTRF) — Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center are testing a new treatment method for pancreatic cancer patients and early results are looking promising.

UPMC patient Darlene Bossola was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year and made a decision early to fight her diagnosis by enrolling into a clinical trial.

“When you’re diagnosed with stage three, you want something to happen, for the better,” said Bossola.

Before the clinical trial, Bossola took part in the standard chemotherapy and radiation.

Once the trial began, Bossola received eight experimental treatments where doctors bring a catheter into the pancreas.

“We bathe the tumor with chemotherapy directly to the tumor, without having to go through the bloodstream,” said Dr. Paula Novelli, UPMC Interventional Radiologist.

Bossola say she is pleased with the results and have seen little to no side effects.

“I have been feeling good my entire process,” said Bossola. “I’ve not had any ill effects like nausea. The only affect I’ve had is fatigue.”

Doctors will continue to monitor Bossola and her progress. 30 hospitals are taking part in the new study.