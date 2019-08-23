Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Newest issue of ‘In Wheeling Magazine’ reflects on city’s history

Video
Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling is celebrating its 250th anniversary and ‘In Wheeling Magazine’ is joining the party with its newest issue.

The Fall issue is being called “Wheeling on the Move” and it will highlight some of the biggest historical events in the city, such as how National Road was once an Indian Route or how the first beer truck was created here.

Magazine owner, David Allinder, says this issue encompasses Wheeling’s history and more!

The point is that over the hundreds and hundreds of years of Wheeling’s history, people in Wheeling step up to serve these booms that come every once in a while. People are coming in for these enormous natural resources [and] enormous resources because of who we are, and what we are and where we are.

David Allinder, Owner of In Wheeling Magazine

Copies of the Fall issue can be found at a local Ohio Valley Kroger store or on the In Wheeling Magazine website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter