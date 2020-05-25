No pool, no problem! Families find silver-lining as Memorial Day Weekend plans head out the door

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Memorial Day Weekend is looking different for many across the country, but celebration continues on. And at Oglebay and Wheeling Park, many headed outside on this hot day with some new perspectives on life and some saying this slowdown has in ways been needed.​​

We just came out for a walk in the woods and we’re playing in the waterfall now… Kind of spending more family time together and enjoying the slowdown of life. Jessica Johnston, Mom at Oglebay Park’s waterfall

And some events slowed to a complete halt this weekend due to the pandemic, including an annual Wheeling race. ​

I was wanting to run the Ogden, so it’s a little different. And, I was training for it, but I guess it’s what we usually do. We usually go out, enjoy the outdoors. Anne-Marie Ruffner, Oglebay Park hiker

Memorial Day Weekend is usually the sign that Wheeling Park Pool is open for the summer, but this weekend, it’s not looking so ready just yet. But, this doesn’t seem to be fazing families who are cooling down, West Virginia style – Wild and Wonderful. ​

We are just jumping and splashing and having lots of fun and lots of giggles… Quick, quick, quick all the time… rush rush. And now, you can kind of take a deep breath and let them enjoy being kids. And it gives you an opportunity being an adult, to go back to being a child.” ​ Jessica Johnston, Mom at Oglebay Park’s waterfall

And others say they are just happy to get outside, finding joy in the little things. ​

We’re just out, enjoying the weather, getting in the creek a little bit, letting our dog cool off some.​It’s different, but we’re still enjoying it and we’re ready for the summer. Anne-Marie Ruffner, Oglebay Park hiker

The occasional hotdog was eaten but when asked, most were that were out picnicking were camera shy or they said they really just did not have anything planned. ​So, the question now extends to you.

How are you spending this unusual Memorial Day Weekend?

Latest Posts: