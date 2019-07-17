Numbers don’t lie: West Virginia high school students ranked 2nd most college-ready

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The end of summer is nearing for many high school students across the Ohio Valley.

Some students will be reunited with their friends while others will be introduced to a new school and environment.

The transition from high school to a college campus can be a lot for some students.

In fact, about 65 percent of incoming freshman worry about failing an important class, according to a recent survey by Brainly.

However, according to another survey conducted by Brainly, the Mountain State ranked second in the country for most college ready states.

About 97 percent of West Virginia incoming freshmen reported that they were prepared for the next step and that is true for students in the Ohio Valley.

“I think that with my admissions and my counselors at Wheeling Park. I think they helped a lot,” said Marguerite Demasi, an incoming college freshman.

Brainly says that West Virginia educators deserve an A+ for their contributions to this phenonmenoal feat.

Arkansas was the only state to rank ahead of West Virginia in the survey.