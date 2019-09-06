Officials: Accessories Ltd. is total loss following fire

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Accessories Ltd. on First Street in Moundsville is a total loss following a structure fire Friday afternoon.

Officials say the fire started in a small building in the back of Accessories Ltd. that contained some car parts, engines and large amounts of tires.

The fire quickly spread to the front of the building, which contained two apartments.

However, no injuries were reported.

Witnesses say black smoke was the first sign that something was wrong in the area. Others described feeling intense heat and hearing a lot of noises.

We came to see what was going on and a flame shot out the window and shot the firefighter right in the face. Melvin Cunningham, resident of Moundsville

We was experiencing heat all the way from Second Street, like a block away. A full block away. We could feel the heat coming through the windows. William Dolin, resident of Moundsville

Despite several witnesses saying they heard gun shots, authorities confirmed that there were no shots fired.