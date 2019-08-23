Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Oglebay, Street Survivors team up for ‘Car, Truck, & Motorcycle’ show

Video
Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — For the 27th consecutive year, Ohio Valley Street Survivors and Oglebay Good Zoo are teaming up for the annual ‘Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show.’

Vintage vehicles will be on display at the Levenson Shelter from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

All proceeds from the event will go back to benefit all animals that reside at the Oglebay Good Zoo.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter