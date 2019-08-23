Oglebay, Street Survivors team up for ‘Car, Truck, & Motorcycle’ show

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — For the 27th consecutive year, Ohio Valley Street Survivors and Oglebay Good Zoo are teaming up for the annual ‘Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show.’

Vintage vehicles will be on display at the Levenson Shelter from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

All proceeds from the event will go back to benefit all animals that reside at the Oglebay Good Zoo.