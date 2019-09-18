Ohio Co. Commission announce jobs for Sports Complex, ambulance service

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Construction is still underway for new the Highlands Sports Complex.

However, the facility is already looking at applicants for several jobs.

Positions range from management to maintenance and supervisor positions.

The process of hiring a General Manager and possibly Assistant GM has already begun.

You can apply for jobs at the Highlands Sports Complex by visiting this link.

Within the next month or so, all other positions — not all other positions but a lot of other positions will be posted on that website and it will continue on until the finalize their hiring process. Tim McCormick, Ohio County Commission President

Ohio County Commissioners also announced that hiring for their new ambulance service will begin shortly.

The Commission says they are looking to hire as many as six full-time and four part-time paramedics.

Once available, applications can be found at the City Building or an application can be mailed to your residence.