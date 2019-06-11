Ohio County BOE to give incentive pay for attendance

by: Kurt Weinschenker

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County’s Board of Education has decided to pay a group of workers incentive pay for attendance. The decision was announced at the regularly scheduled board meeting Monday night.

The group of 43 individuals had used sick days to handle health issues, or care for family members under provisions of the Family Leave and Medical Act.

Initially, the board had declined to grant them incentive pay until they looked at the policy language. After review, board members unanimously approved to pay the group incentive pay, while clarifying the language for upcoming years.

