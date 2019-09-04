Ohio County granted new program for free books from Dolly Parton

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Children in Ohio County are receiving the opportunity to kick start their education early.

It’s called Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, but it’s not exactly what you may think. There’s no library you must travel to. In order to receive these books, you simply sign up and the books come to you.

The library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children birth to five. Thanks to grants being approved for Ohio County, your child can be a part of it.

“The younger they get the books, the better off they are when it comes time to enter school. We know the more books their exposed to, the more vocabulary they hear, the more successful learners they will be later on.” Raquel McLeod

Student Services Director

Ohio County Schools

You probably have some questions about what criteria you must in order to be eligible for this.

The answer, there isn’t any.

It is free to all families, no matter your socioeconomic status.

“The opportunity to have these books at home. The opportunity to read to their children. The opportunity for students to actually have the books in their hands, look through the pictures, know that they flip from front to back. Just getting that, it’s called conceptive words. Knowing what a book is, and that they have meaning, and getting them excited for when it’s time to start school.” Raquel McLeod

Student Services Director

Ohio County Schools

The program has been recognized nationally, but now it’s in our backyard.

“It’s a great opportunity. I’m glad that we finally have it in Ohio County. I would encourage all community members with young children to please come out to take the opportunity to sign up for the books to create a library of learning for their children. “ Raquel McLeod

Student Services Director

Ohio County Schools

Dolly started the program in honor of her dad, saying his inability to read kept him from fulfilling his dreams. She never wanted any child to experience that.

The program starts locally on September 7.

If you would like to sign your child up, you can go to the shelter behind Wheeling Park playground. There will be face painting, snack, free books, and of course the registration.