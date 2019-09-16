Ohio County School bond levy projects currently underway

WHEELING ISLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) — While students complete their assignments inside the classroom, crews are working hard outside to finish several construction projects.

As part of the recently passed Ohio County School bond levy, several schools in the Ohio Valley are currently being renovated.

Madison Elementary will soon boost new windows, brick and a new entrance into the school.

Madison is a huge building and it’s an integral part of the island community. So, several years ago, we had an HVAC project that upgraded the interior. So, now it was kind of time to take care of the exterior. Brian Harto, Ohio County Director of Operations

Bridge Street Middle and Wheeling Park High School will also reap the benefits from the school bond levy.

Wheeling park was built in 1976. There’s not been a whole lot done with it. There’s been some things, but it’s time to really update some of the science areas and music areas to try to make those nicer for our kids and our community. Rick Jones, Ohio County Superintendent

One of Ohio County’s biggest motives behind the school bond levy was to make it a safer environment for their students.

One of the big parts of this bond that everyone voted for was safety. So, we’re doing a lot of things with doors and mantraps and entrances and windows to improve all the safety. As well as some cameras and different things like that Rick Jones, Ohio County Superintendent

Construction at Bridge Street Middle and Wheeling Park High School are expected to be completed in December.