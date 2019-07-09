Breaking News
Ohio Democrats traveled over the state to share impact of Affordable Care Act

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio Democrats traveled the state to highlight the impact of what could happen if the Affordable Care Act is over turned.

They started in Springfield then went over to Zanesville and then had their final stop in Steubenville Tuesday.

Democratic officials say that if The Trump administration
is to overturn the health care law, it could result in:
Nearly five million Ohioans with pre-existing conditions losing protections;
More than half a million Ohioans who are covered under the Medicaid expansion losing their health coverage;
As many as one-fourth of Ohio’s hospitals at risk for closure.

“One of the things that is important to point out is this is not just about families and their healthcare, it’s about jobs. This is one county, like many where the single greatest source of jobs in Jefferson County are healthcare.”

David Pepper – Ohio Democratic Party Chairman

Pepper says this has a major impact on healthcare in the state and has a major job impact.

For additional information you can head over to their website ohiodems.org .

