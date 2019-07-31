Breaking News
Ohio ‘Farm to School’ initiative receives huge grant

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced a $48,000 grant Wednesday for an Ohio education program.

Steubenville City Schools are also a part of the statewide program.

The Ohio ‘Farm to School’ initiative hopes to accomplish two goals: increase locally grown foods in school lunches and increase economic opportunities for farms throughout the Buckeye State.

The money will be distributed by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Senator Brown is also a co-sponsor of the Farm to School Act, which would introduce a similar program nationwide.

