Ohio Governor requests disaster declaration from President Trump

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has officially requested a disaster declaration from President Trump.

He’s also asking for federal assistance for 10 counties affected by severe storms and tornadoes. State officials say a total of 21 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during the severe storms on May 27 and 28.

Governor DeWine says in a letter to the president that these storms caused so much damage local governments are incapable of handling it.

An assessment found over 900 homes or buildings were destroyed or significantly damaged in the storms.