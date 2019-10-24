Ohio man arrested for sexual assault on an underage girl at Barkcamp

Belmont County OH. (WTRF)- The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that they have arrested an Ohio man for sexual assault.

Belmont County deputies say that after investigation detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Skyler Smith of Diamond, Ohio

The arrest comes after the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office was informed a female under the age of 12 had been reported being sexually assaulted at Barkcamp State Park.

Belmont County Detectives believe that Smith was aware that he was wanted and was actively hiding from Law Enforcement.

Smith was located in Monroe County by deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Woodsfield Police Dept.

Skyler Smith is currently in the Belmont County Jail on charges of rape.

His bond is set at $50,000