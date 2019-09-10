Ohio man goes from prison to PhD

TOLEDO, Ohio (CNN/WTRF) — An Ohio man has had an interesting journey.

Dr. Victor Coleman Jr. says he used to enjoy getting into fights and causing trouble.

Coleman even earned himself some time behind bars due to his actions.

However, in 2008, Coleman got inspired by then-President Barack Obama and decided to enroll in college.

Fast forward to present day and Coleman now has his PhD.

You don’t own the streets you live on. You own you, your name and your last name. Make that into a brand and make it something great. Dr. Victor Coleman Jr., a former prisoner

Coleman now wants to help inspire others to strive for more in life.