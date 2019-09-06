Ohio Oil & Gas Assoc. knocks it out the park for charity game

BETHESDA, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio Oil and Gas Association hit the diamond Friday for the “Oilfield of Dreams” charity softball game.

The game raised over $30,000 for the First Book Foundation, which provides access to educational resources.

Foundation of Appalchia Ohio CEO, Cara Brooks, says educators in the Ohio Valley spend near $1,000 out of their pockets providing their students with books.

Its technologies for the classroom. It’s classroom supplies. It’s hygiene kits. Those kids of things that our teachers are buying for their children often out of pocket. Cara Brooks, CEO of the Foundation of Appalchia Ohio

Access to such resources can be received by registering with FAO on the First Book website.