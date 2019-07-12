First case of measles reported in Stark County, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Health officials are reporting Ohio’s first confirmed case of measles since 2017 amid a resurgence of the highly contagious disease around the U.S.

The Ohio Department of Health says the case involves a young adult from Stark County who recently traveled to a state with confirmed measles cases.

Cases nationwide have spiked to over 1,000 this year, the highest annual total since 1992. That includes some people who caught the virus while traveling internationally. Some triggered U.S. outbreaks, mostly among unvaccinated people.

For most people, measles causes a fever, rash, runny nose and cough. Health officials say vaccination is the best protection.

During Ohio’s most recent outbreak in 2014, the illness spread quickly within the Amish community because of its lower vaccination rate. Ohio had 382 cases that year.