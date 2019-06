In an effort to shorten lines at Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices, the state of Ohio is experimenting with a new pilot program.

Instead of physically waiting in line at the BMV office, drivers can check-in in advance online.

Customers will have a four-hour window to arrive to the office, check in at a kiosk and claim their spot in line.

12 BMV offices, predominately in the Columbus area, will participate in the pilot program