Ohio Senate exploring additional tax on vapor products

Vape users in Ohio may be dishing out more money soon on their smoking products.

The Senate is exploring an additional 17-percent tax on vape products sold in the state, including liquid and mechanical vaping devices.

Although the Senate considers vaping a healthier option, the goal is to target the nicotine used in some vapor products.

Several business owners are open to the idea but only if the price is right.

“We’re not opposed to a tax,” said James Jarvis, owner of Vapor Station. “We’re opposed to an unreasonable tax. We want to be a part of the solution.”

Other vapor retailers have argued that the tax would push buyers to cheaper options online, subsequently hurting Ohio businesses.