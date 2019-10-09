Ohio sheriff K9 finds missing 3-year-old in less than 10 minutes

SHELBY COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — A K9 with an Ohio sheriff’s Department is being credited with finding a missing child in less than 10 minutes.

According to a Facebook post from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, at 12:47pm, Tuesday, deputies were called for a report of a missing 3-year-old.

Deputy Bleigh and his K9 Bandit were called to help with the search.

At 12:47 today we were dispatched to 15045 Sidney Plattsville Rd., on a missing 3 year old. Deputy Bleigh and K-9 Bandit… Posted by Shelby County Sheriff's Office – Ohio on Tuesday, October 8, 2019

When Bandit arrived on scene, he began his search at the front of the house and within 10 minutes, had found the missing child.

“This is exactly why we have dog units, watching this track you could tell very well that Bandit had the scent of the child and was well on his way to finding him,” the Facebook post reads.