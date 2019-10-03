Ohio Valley Mall spreading kindness during Bullying Prevention Month

SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – As part of Bullying Prevention Month, the Ohio Valley Mall is looking to spread kindness to area schools throughout October.

On Thursday, the mall distributed what it calls ‘kindness kits’ for teachers to use.

Mall representatives and the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department presented those kindness kits to St. Mary’s in Martins Ferry.

Everything helps in regards to molding and helping our kids. Give them the right guidance and show them that bullying and picking on people and not being nice is not the right path. Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas

Some participants weighed in on the generosity and lessons learned.

Kindness Kits will be presented to Central Elementary School in Moundsville on Friday.

The Ohio Valley Mall invites its shoppers to sign the Kindness Pledge at Center Court throughout the month of October.