Ohio Valley Media Blood Donor Day is a success staffers say

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio Valley Media Blood Donor Day is now the largest blood drive in the area.

Even though it’s not the huge venue style event of past years, Red Cross officials say they are happy with the turn out.

Phyllis Riccadonna, Regional Account Manager with American Red Cross said, ” It is very heartwarming to see our Ohio Valley donors come out regardless of the conditions, regardless of COVID, wanting to help our patients in need.”

Officials say blood drives are crucial during the months of January and February when blood is often in high demand.

There was a total of 153 donors over the two-day drive. Staffers had a goal of 100 donors for Monday, and 73 people gave blood while on Tuesday, their goal was 75 donors and 80 came to the event.