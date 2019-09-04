Ohio Valley Power Yoga offers free classes to OVMC, EORH employees

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — About 1,200 workers will be affected by the closing of Ohio Valley Medical Center and East Ohio Regional Hospital on October 7.

However, many people and businesses around the Ohio Valley are doing their part to help those affected.

Ohio Valley Power Yoga is offering free classes to OVMC and EROH employees throughout the month of September.

Power Yoga onwer, Laura Hitchman says yoga is great for reducing stress and anxiety, especially during a time like this.

It just helps you get focused and help center yourself on what’s important in your life. I felt for everybody and part of my message in life is just moving from the heart. And so, when I heard more than 1,200 people were going to be out of jobs, it was just a natural reaction. Laura Hitchman, owner of Ohio Valley Power Yoga

If you are an employee of OVMC and EROH and would like to participate, all you have to do is show up for a class and present your employee identification.