Paden City preps for 71st annual Labor Day parade

PADEN CITY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a Paden City tradition that has been going on for more than half a century.

For the 71st year, residents will hit the streets of Paden City for the annual Labor Day parade.

The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. on Monday and will continue for most of the day with various activities.

