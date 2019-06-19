Paid ambulance service coming to Ohio County

In an effort to increase response time and hopefully save lives, the Ohio County Commission have approved a proposal to bring a paid ambulance service to the area.

“Volunteer fire departments are on the decline,” said Tim McCormick, President of the Ohio County Commission. “Paramedics are on the decline. We’re looking to get quality folks. They’ll get paid a good salary. They’ll get the health benefits. It’s gonna be a huge improvement for the people that live here and work here and show up here.”

This proposal has been an ongoing discussion for the past four years but with an opioid crisis and substantial elderly population, county officials believe this new service will be vital to the community.

And there will be no increased taxes for local residents.

“There are no increased taxes,” said McCormick. “There are no increased costs. The only cost you would have is if you were to call the ambulance and they were to charge you for a fee for using the ambulance, just as you’re charged now.”

The service will employ seven paramedics and two ambulances that operate 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

County officials say this service will not replace volunteer fire departments.

It will take at least 120 days for the ambulances to be ready for use, according to Ohio County EMA Director, Lou Vargo.