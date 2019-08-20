Pearl Harbor Survivor Wetzel Sanders passes away

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A sailor who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor has passed away. Wetzel “Sundown” Sanders died over the weekend of Aug. 17-18, 2019. The Lincoln County native was 96-years old.

“West Virginia has lost a true American hero,” said Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV). “Wetzel ‘Sundown’ Sanders was a shining example of the traits that make our state so great. His selflessness and sense of duty called him to defend our freedoms in World War II. His incredible courage saw him through when his camp in Pearl Harbor was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941.”

Sanders received a Purple Heart for his service in 2017, more than 75-years after he was injured.

“The story of ‘Sundown’ Sanders – a man who fought hard for the rights we treasure as West Virginians and as Americans – is one that will never be forgotten. His commitment to our country is one we should admire.

“Sanders was part of our nation’s greatest generation and he will forever be known as a West Virginia legend,” added Gov. Justice. “There will never be another of his kind again. Cathy and I ask that all West Virginians join us in prayer for his family during this time of mourning.”

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin issued the following statement regarding the death of Wetzel Sanders: