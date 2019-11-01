Penn State investigates new Sandusky allegations

Penn State University is investigating a new allegation of abuse by a convicted child molester and former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.

Sandusky was convicted in 2012 of sexually abusing 10 boys over the course of at least 15 years.

He was sentenced to at least 30 years in prison.

A university spokesperson says an incident report filed Tuesday with University police describes a victim being sexually assaulted between June 2000 and September 2010.

The report lists two counts of rape and two other counts of “sex offenses” at the Lasch football building.

Sandusky’s attorney says his client does not know what the allegations are about — and he denies anything happened.

The attorney said neither he nor Sandusky have been contacted by officials about the alleged incidents.