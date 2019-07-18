Pennsylvania casinos rolling out online gambling

Breaking News
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is joining the short list of states where online casino-style gambling is available.

Parx Casino in suburban Philadelphia and Penn National’s Hollywood Casino near Hershey launched online gambling portals to patrons statewide as part of a three-day test watched by state regulators.

Nevada, New Jersey and Delaware are the only other states where online casino gambling is legal.

A 2017 Pennsylvania law authorized an aggressive expansion of gambling and allowed the state’s casinos to operate a full slate of casino-style gambling on websites and mobile applications for a license fee of $10 million.

The two casinos aren’t ready to roll out poker, however.

American Gaming Association figures show Pennsylvania is already the nation’s No. 2 state for commercial casino revenue, behind Nevada, at $3.2 billion last year.

