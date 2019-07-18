Pets can overheat as easily as people

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — At the Belmont County Animal Shelter, they set up their schedule so the dogs are inside for the hottest part of the day.

And they have tips for pet owners too.

Parts of the shelter are air conditioned. The cats are kept cool around the clock.

So are the kittens that entertain visitors in the lobby. The puppy room and isolation room are air conditioned.

The healthy adult dogs go out during kennel cleaning, but not for long.

“We bring them in early,” said Dog Warden Lisa Williams. “They do have fans and a big exhaust fan. It’s way cooler inside. But we bring them in early. And they always have access to water.”

A woman who was there to adopt a dog said pet owners shouldn’t have to think twice.

“Animals should just absolutely be in the house,” said Judy Jones. “There’s no question about that. We also have a backyard pool. Any dog who wants to get in it is welcome to get in. But they’re just not to be left outside. It’s not healthy.”

“Walk your dog early in the morning or late at night,” said Lisa Williams. “Take your shoe off. See how hot that pavement is. If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for them. Don’t walk them.”

They say if an animal absolutely must be outdoors, there are some non-negotiable conditions.

“Water them with cold water multiple times a day or put ice cubes in it, so it lasts a little longer if you do have to leave your dog out. Make sure there’s shade. Plenty of shade.”