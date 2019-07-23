Police crash birthday party & other great videos

WASHINGTON D.C. (WOWK)- On Tuesday more than 100 miners will storm the U.S. Capitol to lobby for a fix to the Black Lung Fund. One of those miners is Barry Johnson from Kentucky.

“I've got 37 and a half years underground mining experience, that’s pretty much me,” said Johnson who was diagnosed with Black Lung two years ago.Johnson says the Black Lung Fund could mean life or death for many miners and that’s why he’s making the trip to speak with lawmakers on Tuesday.