Police investigating deaths of child, 2 adults after southeast Columbus fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The deaths of a 2-year-old child and two adults found during a southeast Columbus fire are being investigated by police.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 7:40pm, Wednesday, a residential fire was reported at a home in the 3300 block of Retriever Road.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a home engulfed in flames.

Three victims were found inside the home by firefighters during the investigation.

Nerissa Distin, 33, Gary Morris, 42, and a 2-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result of the fire investigation, police say CPD Homicide Unit detectives were called to the scene to investigate the incident as a suspicious death.

According to police, no ruling on the manner of the deaths have been made at this time and the investigation in conjuction with the Columbus Division of Fire remains ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information on these deaths to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.