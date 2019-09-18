POLICE: Student arrested after threatening note found at WV High school

9/18/19 11:00 a.m. UPDATE: An arrest is made related to a threatening note found at Woodrow Wilson High School.

Officers with the Beckley Police Department arrested 18-year-old Madison Ewing, who is a student at Woodrow Wilson High School. Ewing is charged with terroristic threats.

9/18/19 10:10 a.m. UPDATE:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police are continuing to investigate a threatening note found at Woodrow Wilson High School.

Lt. David Allard confirmed a female suspect is in custody in connection to the threat. Chief Lonnie Christian told 59 News they are interviewing potential witnesses and suspects.

Beckley Police is handling the investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local authorities were alerted of a threatening note found at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley. The note indicates that seven people are planning a shooting at the high school at 9 a.m. on September 18, 2019.

Beckley police have released a statement regarding the shooting threat at Woodrow Wilson High School:

“We are aware of the threat and we have been in contact with the school administration, and the Raleigh County Board Of Education. We are taking appropriate measures to ensure the safety of the students and staff. There will be an increased law enforcement presence at the school tomorrow as a precaution. We take these matters extremely serious and this incident will be investigated to the fullest extent possible. Those found responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and may face both State and Federal Charges. We ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Beckley Police Department.” Lt. David Allard, Chief of Detectives

59News also reached out to Woodrow Wilson Principal Rocky Powell. He confirmed there will still be school Wednesday, Sept. 18. Powell also told 59News parents were notified via Blackboard. He is working with local law make sure students are safe.