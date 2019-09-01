Police: Woman threatened to shoot up dentist office over rescheduled appointment

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (CNN/WTRF) — An Utah woman is behind bars for threatening to shoot up her dentist’s office over a rescheduled appointment.

Officials say 43-year-old Linda Patricia Morford was scheduled to bring her children in for a visit at a dental office in Saratoga Springs but was late and was told she’d have to reschedule.

That’s when the trouble started.

The receptionist who answered the phone told police that Morford became very angry and threatened violence.

The call, which was recorded, captured Morford saying she would “kill everybody in the building.”

The call prompted a lockdown at the office.

When officers talked to Morford she reportedly tried to downplay the call and claimed she would never do that.

She now faces a threat of terrorism charge, which is a second-degree felony.