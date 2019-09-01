Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa

Police: Woman threatened to shoot up dentist office over rescheduled appointment

Video
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (CNN/WTRF) — An Utah woman is behind bars for threatening to shoot up her dentist’s office over a rescheduled appointment.

Officials say 43-year-old Linda Patricia Morford was scheduled to bring her children in for a visit at a dental office in Saratoga Springs but was late and was told she’d have to reschedule.

That’s when the trouble started.

The receptionist who answered the phone told police that Morford became very angry and threatened violence.

The call, which was recorded, captured Morford saying she would “kill everybody in the building.”

The call prompted a lockdown at the office.

When officers talked to Morford she reportedly tried to downplay the call and claimed she would never do that.

She now faces a threat of terrorism charge, which is a second-degree felony.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Alexa's Late Night Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alexa's Late Night Forecast"
More Weather News

Job and Career Fair

Neal McCoy Contest

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter