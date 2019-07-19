Pope Francis announces disciplinary measures on Bishop Emeritus Bransfield

Pope Francis of the Catholic Church has decided the following disciplinary measures of Bishop Emeritus Brandfield. They are as followed

The Prohibition to reside in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston

2. The prohibition to preside or to participate anywhere in any public celebration of Liturgy

3. The obligation to make personal amends for some of the harm he caused; the nature and extent of the amends to be decided in consultation with the future Bishop of Wheeling-Charleston

Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Bishop Emeritus Michael Brandfield on September 13, 2018