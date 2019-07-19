1  of  2
Pope Francis announces disciplinary measures on Bishop Emeritus Bransfield

by: John Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

Pope Francis of the Catholic Church has decided the following disciplinary measures of Bishop Emeritus Brandfield. They are as followed

  1. The Prohibition to reside in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston

2. The prohibition to preside or to participate anywhere in any public celebration of Liturgy

3. The obligation to make personal amends for some of the harm he caused; the nature and extent of the amends to be decided in consultation with the future Bishop of Wheeling-Charleston

Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Bishop Emeritus Michael Brandfield on September 13, 2018

