Possible ethane cracker plant receives largest grant in state history

JobsOhio announced a commitment of $30 million to improve the site of the potential ethane cracker plant in Belmont County.

Belmont County Port Authority Executive Director Larry Merry says this could be a deciding factor in whether PTT Global and Daelim Industrial continues with the project.

Belmont County has been on a roller coaster ride since the announcement of the potential petrochemical plant but Merry says he is hopeful the community will have a final verdict sometime this year.

The economic impact of the potential ethane cracker plant would bring almost 1,000 jobs to Belmont County and surrounding communities.