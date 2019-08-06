Protesters raise concern about Voting Rights Act in WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — There was a protest outside the federal courthouse in Charleston today concerning voting rights.

On this date 54 years ago, the Voting Right Act was signed into law.

However, many critics say the law is being side-stepped by voter ID laws, and purging people from voter rolls.

The Secretary of State’s office says in the past 32 months, 180,000 people have been purged from voter rolls.

But 130,000 new voters were registered in West Virginia:

It’s not even. If you cast away these people, it doesn’t say when I register to vote, I have to vote in every election. Maybe it’s something that is not moving me. You are still hushing me when you purge. Del. Danielle Walker, (D) Monongalia

But state and county leaders say some voters die, others move away, and if you don’t vote in four straight elections your name is purged.

It is not discriminatory, at all. I mean we got to keep our rolls clean and clear. And I don’t think they want people on our rolls here in West Virginia, if they moved to Georgia. Vera McCormick, Kanawha County Clerk

Voting Rights advocates want Congress to pass House Bill-4, which they believe will restore elements of the Voting Right Act that were struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.